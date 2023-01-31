New health director working in Manchester

MANCHESTER — There’s a new director for the town’s Board of Health.
She is North Shore native Wendy Hansbury, who has worked in public health for more than 20 years.
“I love it here on the North Shore,” she said. “Everybody has been great to me. I’m excited to become part of the group.”
Hansbury works with Pam Crehan, the town’s public health nurse.
“We do everything,” Hansbury said. “We do a lot of basic stuff. That’s the meat and potatoes of it all.”
Growing up in Rockport, she attended Rockport High School, then earned her bachelor’s degree is environmental sciences from the University of Southern New Hampshire. She is working on her master’s degree from Boston University.
But for now, her sights are set on Manchester-by-the-Sea.
“It’s very exciting. I got here just before Thanksgiving,” said Hansbury, who was hired Nov. 14. “ Everything was happening. This can be a very dynamic position.”
Hansbury earned her chops working for the Rowley Board of Health and also served as director of the Topsfield Board of Health. She says her tenure in Topsfield included working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the challenges Hansbury faced during that time was addressing the public health care needs of people who were often unaccounted for “because everything was shut down.”
Hansbury said one of her goals for the Manchester position is working to make sure residents know about what the Manchester Board of Health does, including refining the town’s emergency preparation procedures.
“Public outreach is important,” she said. “There’s so much more to what we do. It’s about ensuring that we are capable of standing up for what is needed. Heaven forbid we have another pandemic.
“But it that happens, we’ll have to be able to provide for the services that we need.”
Hansbury said while director of the Board of Health is a “lovely title,” it also requires attention be paid to basic health needs, including food preparation, septic system reviews and communicable disease follow-ups.
In addition, she also attends to managing grants related to heath care.
“The (Manchester) Board of Health is set to begin 2023 with a new role and outreach efforts,” she said in a posting on the town’s “Community Update” for January. “Awareness of public health topics and connection to the community are important to us.”
Public health equity
Part of that outreach includes paying heed to “public health equity,” in other words, being able to provide health care needs for a cross-section of the public, including for foreign language speakers, senior citizens and civic groups.
In addition, Hansbury said she also plans to attend to those who are physically or mentally challenged.
“We look at the community as a whole,” said Hansbury. “It’s about establishing relationships with those people so when something happens, you will know who to contact. (Relationships) have to be established before the emergency happens.”
Hansbury also said she is working with the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative, which offers regular vaccination clinics throughout Cape Ann for ages 6 months and up.
Clinics are offered in Manchester, Essex, Rockport, Hamilton, Topsfield, Middleton and Boxford.
The next clinic in Manchester will take place on Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Manchester-by-the-Sea Town Hall at 10 Central St.
For more information, including how to register for a clinic, go to www.capeannclinic.com.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact Hansbury at 978-526-7385 or hansburyw@manchester.ma.us.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.