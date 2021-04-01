Gloucester city and school administrators will be meeting Thursday to talk about a project that has been years in the making.
Dore & Whittier Architects Inc. will present an update on the combined elementary school project to the City Council and School Committee on evening of Thursday, April 1.
"There will be a couple of new things discussed," School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said Wednesday.
These talking items include the design development submission to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, a check-in on the project's pricing, and traffic mitigation.
Pope emphasized that the $66.7 million project is on budget for design, site work, construction and outfitting of the new building.
In November, 52.32% of voters gave the city the green light to construct a new building at 11 Webster St. to combine the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to reimburse the city a maximum of $26.9 million which leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
Since then, the city has been going full steam ahead to get the new school built by 2023.
While the new building is being built, the district plans to house the Veterans Memorial student body and staff at St. Ann Catholic School at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets for two years — with a move-in date of May 1, 2021.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.