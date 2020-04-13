BOSTON — MCAS testing requirements for the school year are suspended, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will modify or waive graduation requirements for students set to complete high school this summer, and due dates for district improvement plans will be pushed back under a bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law Friday.
Baker signed the bill one day after the Legislature sent it to him, implementing immediate changes in school districts that have been closed by executive order since March 15.
"Cancelling MCAS testing for the remainder of this school year will enable our teachers and students to focus on learning and personal well-being as we continue to navigate the current public health emergency," said Sen. Jason Lewis, co-chair of the Legislature's Education Committee. "Legislators heard loud and clear from teachers, parents and superintendents that this was the right thing to do."
The new law requires Education Commissioner Jeff Riley to vacate the annual requirement for a standardized test in public schools amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which he did Friday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will also be instructed to modify or waive MCAS competency standards typically required to acquire a high school diploma.
The bill also grants districts breathing room on filing plans to close achievement gaps, which originally were due by April 1 under a seven-year, $1.5 billion education funding reform law signed last year. Language in the law Baker signed Friday sets the new deadline as May 15 while giving Riley authority to delay it again.
If schools are unable to approve fiscal year 2021 budgets by June 30 because of ongoing social distancing, they can implement stopgap monthly spending plans at one-twelfth the amount of the fiscal year 2020 budget, under the new law.
Baker's current executive order requires all K-12 schools to remain closed through at least May 4, and while the governor has resisted keeping them shuttered through the end of the academic year, extensions are possible if public health risks continue.
The federal government allowed states to cancel testing requirements if they filed waivers, and at least 40 have done so, according to the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
MTA President Merrie Najimy reiterated past criticism of the MCAS system and said the pause "provides all of us with an opportunity to rethink the testing requirements."
