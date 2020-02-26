New Manchester elementary school on budget, schedule despite hurdles   

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.