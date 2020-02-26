New Manchester elementary school on budget, schedule despite hurdles   

MANCHESTER — Building of the new Manchester elementary school building remains on schedule and budget despite facing one of the biggest challenges since construction began.
Before the project got off the ground, construction crews knew the site's soil was less than ideal for constructing such a large building.
"It has a lot of clay," explained Project Manager Alex Corbett of W.T. Rich. "Our geo-tech engineer has us design a system to stabilize earthwork in area. We installed some 100-odd concrete rods to stabilize the soft clay and to settle the building."
Now that concrete has been poured for the academic wing, construction crews with W.T. Rich are looking to install a large set of stairs and a ramp complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act on the west end of the building this spring. However, it was discovered earlier this month that the finicky soil would not support such an enormous weight. Another round of support beams were ordered to support the extension. Luckily, the additional costs came in $400 under the established $58,500 contingency fund.
"It was a challenge (to plan) because the way the work was sequenced, doing work close to concrete slabs that have already been poured. The vibration could cause the concrete to crack," Corbett said. "We created a design to minimize the vibrations, so that won't be the case."
The academic wing of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the school year. Once completed, workers will demolish both the remaining A and B wings of the current Manchester Memorial Elementary School to make room for the new school's main lobby, administrative offices, cafeteria, gymnasium, pre-K rooms, media lab and music room. The full building will be finished sometime in summer 2021 and the Memorial Elementary building will be razed by the end of October 2021.
Building Committee meeting
Corbett, Emily Czarnecki of JCJ Architecture and Christina Shefferman of Dore & Whittier Architects had "nothing but good news" to report at the Manchester-Essex Regional School Building Committee meeting on Tuesday night, according to committee member Ann Cameron. The school's proposed furniture, fixtures and equipment package was approved to go out to bid and the playground budget was confirmed at $482,000.
Cost estimates for the furniture, fixtures and equipment package are continuing to shrink, but as of Wednesday were still over budget. On Tuesday, Czarnecki said the latest cost estimate was $586,012, more than $100,000 over the $438,000 allocated budget. Once a vendor is hired, Czarnecki said JCJ will begin to weigh its options on further reductions to get in line with the budget.
Similar cost estimate issues plagued the playground planning process, explained Shefferman. However, after negotiating options with Kompan, the selected playground equipment vendor, Dore & Whittier Architects were able to move forward designs for three playgrounds that meet the half-million dollar budget. Three handicap-accessible playground spaces will be available at the new school — one for Pre-K students, one for grades one through three, and one for grades four through five.
