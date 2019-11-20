New Manchester school rising

MANCHESTER — Nearly 300 students at Memorial Elementary School got their first formal introduction to the new school they'll be attending next year.
Principal John Willis, School Adjustment Counselor Laura Carlson, and operations project manager Chip Heitkamp of Dore & Whittier Architects went over the new Memorial School building's latest designs during a school-wide assembly Wednesday morning.
"The School Building Committee and I were discussing how there's so much for the kids to learn about the project," Willis said. "We also wanted the presentation to be an inspiration for kids who are interested in architecture and building."
Using one of the school's new digital touch-screen whiteboards, the presentation showed drone footage of the current construction work and a walk-through by computer-generated imagery of the building's exterior.
A few of the children's questions stumped Willis during a follow-up question-and-answer period. When asked what the new fire drill plan will be at the new school, he said he and other school officials will plan out the most efficient evacuation route over the summer. There's also no word as to where the school's foyer fish tank will be in the new building. The building's shape, meanwhile, was described as "a pinwheel with three spokes."
The new Memorial School building is being built in phases, with the the two-story academic wing coming first. The structure's steel supports were recently finished; this week crews are inspecting their work and making minor adjustments before moving on to pour the concrete floor slabs on the second floor.
"(Pouring the concrete) requires a lot of coordination," Heitkamp said. "New week will be a big milestone for us."
The academic wing is expected to open by the beginning of the 2020 school year. It is set to feature three 900-square-foot classrooms per grade, four special education classrooms and two projection rooms. Willis also said the touch-screen whiteboards will be in each classroom.
The second phase of construction will focus on the school's main atrium, two pre-K classrooms with their own side entrance, administrative offices and a combined cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium.
Construction will be ongoing during the 2020 school year; some of the older school's facilities, such as the gymnasium and cafeteria, will still be used by schoolchildren during this time.
When finished, the new school will have a reworked parking lot and drop-off area to minimize traffic on Lincoln Street, three playground areas, an outdoor patio and dedicated rooms for music, technology and art classes.
Heitkamp reports his crews are "on budget and on schedule" to wrap up by November 2021.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.