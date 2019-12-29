Serving one in six Gloucester residents, a local nonprofit dedicated to alleviating hunger in the city will begin the new year by bringing a new program through its doors.
In January, The Open Door will be launching its pilot Medically Tailored Grocery (MTG) program that will serve ages 55 and up with the hopes of combating hunger and associated health complications.
"Good nutrition is a building block to better health," said Julie LaFontaine, The Open Door's executive director. "Framing access to food as a medical intervention rather than an emergency intervention addresses hunger as a social determinant of health."
The pilot program will introduce a registered dietitian to The Open Door's staff, providing added insight into the further care of the organization's clients. After clients do an intake with the dietitian, the program has them split into one of two tracks.
In the first track, "you will be meeting weekly with our registered dietitian and receive boxes from The Open Door that are specific to your conditions," LaFontaine explained.
The distributed boxes, overseen by the dietitian, will have groceries and partially or fully-prepared meals.
The second track, as LaFontaine sees it, is "for someone who is a little less acute."
After meeting with the dietitian, participants who are on the second track will shop at the pantry, where they can choose from an assortment of produce and proteins.
"The goal would be that the people who would come and do track one would graduate to track two," LaFontaine said.
Although this program is scheduled to officially start in a month, it has been a strategic objective of the organization's five-year plan.
"By providing a medically tailored grocery intervention, we can actually prevent complications and health issues down the road," LaFontaine said.
The Open Door's services, in addition to serving daily meals, include a mobile market, two food pantries (one in Gloucester and one in Ipswich), and now the new pilot program.
"This pilot program is to see how integrating medically tailored groceries into our existing program will work," LaFontaine said. "To give extra support for people who are managing chronic health concerns."
Last year, the organization served 1.65 million meals to nearly 8,000 people.
"With those numbers, we felt the responsibility to not only meet the need of hunger but provide a nourishing and healing solution to folks through food," LaFontaine said.
As The Open Door looks to launch the new program in January, The Hunger to Health Collaboratory (H2HC) awarded The Open Door with a $5,000 "Mobilizing Health Care for a Hunger Free Massachusetts" grant to assist them in the mission.
"Food insecurity and hunger are public health challenges that have far reaching implications to the health and well-being of many in our community," said Catherine D'Amato, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank and a founding member of H2HC. "When we look for more ways to work together in order to provide nutritious food to those in need, individuals, families and everyone else involved in the healthcare system stands to benefit from this increased collaboration."
The grant helped The Open Door bring together partners and stakeholders earlier this month to discuss the new program.
"We looked at the overlaps between food as medicine and food security," LaFontaine said.
She was pleased with the outcome of the meeting as they received feedback, tweaks, and recommendations from Addison Gilbert Hospital, Harvard, SeniorCare, Community Servings, and the Center for Health, Law, and Policy Innovation.
"I think that the best things are designed not in a vacuum, but with the input of the collective intelligence," LaFontaine said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.