ESSEX — The Rev. Tess Baumberger knew ministry was right for her.
As such, the longtime pastor has stepped into her relatively new role as minister at First Universalist of Essex with relish.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” said Baumberger. “What led me to return to parish ministry was listening to a book where the author said we should do work that brings us joy. Right at that moment, I knew that for me, parish ministry was that work.”
Baumberger, who loves the practice of chaplaincy, feels the divine is calling.
“I feel like this is where I am meant to be,” she said.
Baumberger has been a minister for 20 years, initially serving as a parish minister then moving into chaplaincy. For a time, she did both, serving the Unitarian Universalist Church in Medford and also working part-time as a chaplain.
Baumberger earned her Masters of Divinity from the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California, in 2003 and has served congregations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts since then.
For the past six years, she worked full-time as a hospice chaplain in northeastern Massachusetts.
“Now, I’m returning to parish ministry but with that experience of chaplaincy that has changed me,” said Baumberger. “It feels like a return and a new beginning.”
Hospice chaplaincy taught her the power of listening and reflecting people’s goodness back to them. She said she finds it sad that when people lose their ability to do things, some feel they no longer have any worth.
“That’s not true!,” she said. “Our true worth rests in something much deeper and more profound — what some might call the divine spark within each of us. So, I learned the power of reflecting each person’s worthiness back to them.”
Baumberger said even as her new position at First Universalist of Essex feels like a return for her, it also feels like something new.
“Of course, it’s a new congregation with its own people, traditions and histories, but also a parish ministry changed since the pandemic,” she said. “Churches and ministers are adjusting to the new normal, so the congregation and I will be figuring out this new normal, together.”
Baumberger said the connection to Essex and the First Universalist of Essex was strong — right from the start.
“From my first interview with the Search Committee, my heart went out to them,” she said. “I felt connected to them. They seemed kind and earnest, to be doing that work of really listening to each other and thinking about the kind of community they want to be.”
One inspiration Baumberger points to is the television series “Ted Lasso,” an American sports comedy-drama developed by Jason Sudekis, Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt. The show follows the character Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team.
“I’ll probably be talking about it a lot this year,” she said. “I like how he empowers people — he sees their best qualities and helps them find ways to shine. I like how he collaborates with his team and teaches them to collaborate with each other.
“Most of all, I like that his goal, from the outset, is for everyone to be the best versions of themselves, both on and off the field. My goal is like that — to help people be the best versions of themselves both at church and out in the world.”
Baumberger points to empathy, creativity and leadership as traits she will bring to First Universalist of Essex.
Add to that her “goofy sense of humor.”
“I’m good at looking at complexity and pulling out a central theme or issue, articulating that theme or issue, then helping people dream up ways to address it,” she said.
But faith observance is not always easy, Baumberger said.
“There’s so much in our world that distracts us from who we really are, down in our core — that thing that gives us worth no matter what we are able or unable to do,” she said. “To use a sports metaphor, faith calls us to level the playing field and to give extra help to those who have historically been discouraged or prevented from achieving their potential, or even having it recognized.”
First Universalist of Essex is located at 59 Main St. in Essex. Its website is www.uuessex.org and telephone number is 978-768-3690.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.