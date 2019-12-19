MANCHESTER — After a year-long search, First Parish Church, Congregational, has found its new full-time minister — the Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea.
Boyea will lead his first service at the Central Street church on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m., which will be followed by a public reception. From then on, he'll preach during 10 a.m. services each Sunday.
The minister has experience in leading "comprehensive adult studies program, involving courses in bible studies, spirituality, church history, and current events; documentary film discussions; museum, theater and monastery trips; and forums and guest speakers on topics such as Islam, Judaism, the environment and the Syrian refugee crisis," according to statement sent out by First Parish.
Since 2005, Boyea had served at the First Congregational Church in Westfield, New Jersey. This year, however, he and his wife, Cindy, decided it was time to move on.
"It's been a great run," he said. "We were looking for a possible move. Fifteen years is a long time."
Boyea sent a professional profile to the United Church of Christ, and the organization linked him up with First Parish. The Manchester church has been on the lookout for a minister since the beginning of the year.
"The previous minister, John Hughes, retired two and a half years ago," said Martha Farmer, head of the minister search committee. "He has 37 years at the church. It's got to be a record."
The Rev. Dr. Marlayna Schmidt took over as interim minister when Hughs stepped down. Farmer said Schmidt had no desire to take the position full time, as she and her husband are described as "professional interim ministers." Instead, she helped reassess the church's role in the community and paved the way for a new minister to step in.
Around 70 ministers applied for the position, and the search committee interviewed each of the 12 finalists. Boyea had the last interview.
"We had a really good basis of comparison, and he just stood out," Farmer said. "There was no question. He's very intelligent and outrageously funny. He takes his work seriously, not himself, and it's endearing."
Boyea has been back-and-forth to Manchester three other times since then. On Sept. 22, he delivered a guest sermon and, according to Farmer, the church-goers were unanimously won over.
Now, the Boyeas are packing up their New Jersey home and preparing for their big move north on Dec. 30.
"It's beautiful," Boyea said of Manchester. "It's easily accessible to Boston and number of cultural things like music and theater in the area. At the same time, you're removed from (other activity) on a beautiful seaside town."
Before pursing a career within the church, Boyea spent more than 20 years serving student athletes as a coach, athletics administrator, faculty member, counselor, and sport psychologist at the university, college, and private school levels. Previous employers include The University of Maryland, George Mason University, Daniel Webster College, and Thomas College. Boyea holds a doctorate in psychology of human performance from the University of Maryland, a master degree in education and administration from East Stroudsburg University, a Master of Divinity degree from Drew University and a bachelor degree in sociology from Potsdam College.
"What I want to do is get a clear firmer sense of who we both are and where we want to take this and how we're going to get there," he said of himself and the Manchester church. "Our denomination is different because we're democratically run. It's a process, we collaborate. It's an exciting process and I can't wait to get there."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
