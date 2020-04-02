Even something as mundane as grocery shopping has drastically changed by the spread of the novel coronavirus and uptick in confirmed cases across the nation, as stores move to protect staff and customers.
Market Basket stores in Gloucester and across the North Shore on Thursday began limiting the number of people allowed inside each supermarket at a time.
The number of customers allowed in will depend on the size of the store, said Joseph Schmidt, Market Basket's operations supervisor. Gloucester is allowing 140 people to shop at a time.
A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers at every store. Each customer will be greeted by an employee who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them.
"Remember six feet is six floor tiles," the store's website says in addressing social distancing.
The supermarket that operates 80 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, however, is not the only place that is taking drastic measures during drastic times.
In Danvers, the town is now limiting big box stores and supermarkets to no more than 50 customers inside at once, in the latest move to try and contain spread of the coronavirus and assure social distancing measures.
Supermarkets all across Cape Ann — Shaw's, Stop & Shop, Common Crow, Crosby's Marketplace — have adjusted their hours and procedures to ensure the safety of their staff and customers. Some of the measures local markets have taken include:
Markings or tape on the floors for social distance guidance at registers
Wipes available to clean carts upon entry.
Constant cleaning throughout the day of high traffic and touch-point areas.
Special shopping hours for senior and at-risk customers.
In-store signage detailing the Centers for Disease Control's safety measures.
Adjusted store hours for cleaning and stocking.
Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing requirements for all staff.
Market Basket, Shaw's and Stop & Shop all have implemented "High Risk and Senior Shopping Hours" which are:
Market Basket: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
Shaw's: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Stop & Shop: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily.
"Please respect these hours, which are meant to protect our community's most vulnerable individuals who have no other options but to go to the store," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken emphasized.
The city is advising that, if possible, seniors and high-risk individuals have family or friends go to the store for them to reduce the risk of contagion.
The Common Crow of Eastern Avenue, which is now open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is now offering curbside pick-up and is scheduled to begin online ordering services to enable its customers to buy what they need without exposing themselves to each other.
"Thank you for your continued support and trust in these trying times, we understand this places a lot of stress on the community, but seeing everyone come together to help each other is truly a beautiful experience," was written on market's COVID-19 update site. "Whether it be customers picking up food for friends and family, or simply the amount of dedication from everyone taking the necessary precautions with gloves and hand washing, our community has really shown their true (caring) colors."
Crosby's Marketplace, 3 Summer St. in Manchester, is now open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As Cape Ann adjusts to this new "normal" three weeks into the World Health Organization's declared pandemic, Gloucester officials are urging residents to abide by new store rules and guidance from city administrators.
"A majority of Gloucester residents are doing the right thing and following the city and state's recommendations and guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," Romeo Theken said. "We are so grateful that so many people are heeding those warnings. However, as is the case everywhere, there are some who aren't."
The raised concerns stem from the statewide extension of the "stay at home" advisory - now at least until May 4 - that encourages residents to restrict social interactions to essential activities such as getting food, medicine and gas.
"We appreciate all our local supermarkets and their commitment to this city," Romeo Theken said. "Our sincere tanks to all those employees working to provide this service. Let's all be respectful of each other and the rules in place to ensure everyone's safety."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com
HOW TO SHOP SAFELY
The Gloucester Health Department and Mayor's Office encourage the following regarding grocery shopping:
Minimize shopping trips and shop during off peak hours.
Plan ahead and consider delivery.
Go alone, when possible, to limit household exposure and reduce the number of people in stores.
Clean your shopping cart or basket, specifically the handles, with your own disinfectant wipes or wipes provided by the store.
Make a paper list (the less you can touch personal items the better).
Respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items (like hand sanitizers and household cleaners) to help ensure more of your neighbors can find the products they need.
Keep a 6-foot distance from other customers.
Please be patient.
