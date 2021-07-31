If you see plastic bags covering a Gloucester parking kiosk, don’t pull them down.
The covered kiosks are causing confusion for locals and tourists looking to park without fear of getting a ticket.
They're are bagged and offline as the city awaits the arrival of a component that will allow the machines to accept coins as well as credit cards or payment through an app.
The city began removing the old kiosks in May and began installing 79 new kiosks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The new kiosks will allow motorists to pay for parking using the Flowbird app, which is a mobile application that allows parkers to pay from their phone from anywhere. Along with signage, the installment of these kiosks was estimated to cost the city roughly $1 million, it was said at a City Council meeting in May.
Public Works Director Mike Hale explained in an email to the Times that the kiosks have been out of service due to “manufacturing.”
“As you are likely aware, it is really delayed as we enter the post-pandemic world,” Hale added.
In a followup interview, he further explained that the new kiosks only take payment by credit card and the app. Once the city acquires the component of the machine that accepts coins as well, the kiosks will be ready to go.
He added that 60 of the 79 kiosks will take coins, credit card or the app. Nineteen in the longer-term parking areas will be credit or app only.
With no kiosks currently online, some parking spots downtown — such as in Saint Peter’s Square and the Pleasant Street lot — have become free temporarily as the city awaits the final piece to the puzzle.
Hale said the revenue the city collects from the kiosks is not a “windfall” or a substantial gain.
“It is usually a couple thousand dollars,” he said. “It fluctuates.”
The city’s Treasurer Office referred all inquiries about the exact amount of revenue lost due to the closed kiosks to the Mayor’s Office, which did not answer any phone calls or emails sent by the Times on Friday.
But motorists should note, Hale said, that the city's parking meters — found on many downtown streets, including Main — still need to be fed coins. Letting a meter go hungry will likely result in a ticket.
As the city works on getting the new kiosks in business, Hale said that it is “nice to see people taking advantage of downtown.”
“It has been a tough retail the past year and a half so it is nice to give the merchants a little bit of a break,” Hale said, noting how the downtown lots are full with the lack of priced parking.
Hale said that parkers can expect a kiosk update soon, even next week, as the city will roll out instructions as to how to upload the app to make parking a little bit less of a hassle.
