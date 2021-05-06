Cape Ann is preparing for the summer tourism season with new parking kiosks and technology.
Gloucester is installing new payment kiosks while Rockport parkers can pay with a mobile application. Manchester-by-the Sea is eyeing new parking payment technology. As for Essex, visitors don't have to pay on-street parking fees.
Gloucester officials are working to install nearly 70 new kiosks all around the city. The old kiosks, which would print out parking passes for visitors to put on their windshields, have been retired, according to Chris Sicuranza, assistant to the Gloucester chief administrative officer. The new ones will allow guests to pay for parking using the Flowbird app.
"We're working right now to make sure they're (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant," said Sicuranza. "We're also working alongside the police, the IT team, everyone to make sure that everything's ready to go."
Currently, the kiosks that are installed are offline and not taking payments. Each of the inactive kiosks are covered with trash bags, which has confused some residents.
"We've been getting calls about it," Sicuranza said. "We've been seeing people trying to rip the bags down. If you see a kiosk with a bag over it, just let it be. There'll be more information about the parking kiosks available by the end of the month."
In Rockport, Passport Parking, a tech company that provides mobile parking payment services to 30 municipalities across the state, is expanding its services to town.
"Passport Parking is the most widely offered mobile payment application in the state, meaning Rockport visitors likely already have the application downloaded," said Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive, in a prepared statement. "We are thrilled to equip the Town of Rockport with more digital parking solutions so that it can provide a contactless payment option and allow parkers to enjoy their time in Rockport without worrying about expired parking."
On the app, members can choose which numbered spot they plan to park in, schedule how long they plan on staying in the spot and make automatic payments using their credit card.
"We are continuously striving to improve the parking experience in Rockport, so the next step for us was to facilitate an easier and safer form of payment for our parkers," said police Chief John Horvath in a prepared statement. "With our parking data flowing through one vendor, we can have a more unified view of our operations and can drive higher compliance rates."
For years, many Rockport visitors have complained about the eight user-unfriendly parking kiosks downtown. Last spring, the Rockport Police Department bought wireless technology from MacKay Meters to allow for mobile parking payments. The $31,000 cost for tyhe upgrade was approved by Town Meeting last April.
Manchester is also looking to get in on new parking technology, according the town's police chief, Todd Fitzgerald.
"We are looking into Municipal Parking Services, which is something that might not happen this year but maybe next summer," he said. "(The kiosks) are little stands that monitor two or three spots and issue violations for people who park for too long. People can monitor their parking time through the app."
Fitzgerald said he and other town officials met with representatives from Municipal Parking Services "a few months ago," but there since hasn't been any follow-up.
"We were looking to do a pilot program near a park downtown, like Masconomo Park," he said. "That might happen until this fall. But, again, it's all early talks. The Board of Selectmen haven't even taken it up yet."
In Essex, there are no metered parking spots.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.