New provisions, protections govern Gloucester's reopened boat accesses

The reopening of Gloucester's public landings and boat ramps comes with several provisions and protections to ensure safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city reopened its public landings and boat ramps effective Tuesday, April 28, following an unanimous vote of the Gloucester Board of Health on Monday evening.
"This decision was made after much discussion and consideration regarding the health and safety of al Gloucester residents," Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. "Even though we are reopening public landings and boat ramps in the city starting on Tuesday, we urge all residents to continue to practice strict social distancing guidelines and limit non-essential activities while Massachusetts remains under a stay-at-home advisory.
The initial closure was to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city, which had, as of Monday, infected 142 residents.
The new boating and boat ramp guidelines include:
Landings and ramps are limited to Massachusetts residents only. Out-of-state boats are prohibited
Only one boat may access and use a landing or ramp at one time.
All people using a landing or ramp must maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, unless they are household contacts, and act in a safe manner.
All designated traffic control lanes put in place must strictly adhered to.
Only persons from immediate households who share a home may board a vessel together, absolutely no guests.
All vessels must arrive fully prepared to launch. Before arriving at a landing or ramp, individuals should already have anything needed safely stowed aboard the vessel (this includes PFDs, sanitizer, wipes, gloves, masks, sunscreens, refreshments, fishing gear, etc.).
Vessels must leave the boat landings and ramp areas shortly after launching and all vehicles and trailers must be parked in the appropriate place.
There will be no "rafting" with other boats or pulling up onto a beach close to another boat, as that would put all vessel occupants in close proximity with each other, endangering everyone.
Before and after coming into contact with an item someone else may have touched — such as a fuel pump at a gas station or cart while preparing the vessel for launch — individuals must disinfect by washing their hands or using hand sanitizer as soon as possible and follow the existing protocols for gas stations and stores.
Boat ramps attendants must wear a face covering and gloves while on duty, and must remain behind a barrier and, or maintain a safe physical distance from others.
One float will be used for launching and one float will be used for recovery.
All signs must be followed and strictly adhered to.
Patrons must remain in their vehicles until the boat landings and ramps are clear for use.
Fees will be collected using the drop box and envelopes that are provided. Exact monetary change will be required to use the boat landings and ramps.
Individuals are reminded to use common sense and adhere to all safety requirements at all times.
The landings and ramps may be closed periodically due to limited capacity or indefinitely by order of the Board of Heath or the mayor.
