It is out with the old and in with the new as the Gloucester Fire Department looks to upgrade its radio equipment.
The Gloucester Fire Department received $42,500 from a state grant to improve its technology infrastructure by converting its radio system from a Very High Frequency (VHF) to an Ultra High Frequency (UHF) simulcast system.
The new radios should help firefighters better communicate inside buildings and areas with a lot of granite, fire Chief Eric Smith said.
The signals of the VHF radios Gloucester firefighters currently use cannot easily penetrate granite, concrete, or basement walls.
The new UHF radios have a shorter wavelength and are known to be able to travel through steel and concrete more easily.
Smith explained that it is vital that members of his team are able to communicate with others in various spaces.
"We are hoping that with this new system our up-time on our main repeated frequency will be greatly improved," Smith said.
In addition to their ability to transmit signals in more places, UHF radios have a shorter antenna that make for discreet radio devices.
Smith noted that Rockport, Beverly and Salem fire departments have made the switch to UHF.
The Gloucester department will also be using the grant money to upgrade or install equipment used for transmitting the UHF radio frequency signals at five transmitter sites across the city. The sites will be in Blackburn Industrial Park, McPherson Park, Plum Cove Tower, and at the Magnolia and West Gloucester fire stations.
"We are going to get better coverage because of, not only the change from VHF to UHF, but also because we will simulcast to multiple transmit sites instead of a singular site," Smith said. "Having multiple sites across town, you are shooting signals from different angles so you have a higher likelihood of covering not only that area of town but with enough signal strength to penetrate through buildings."
The state grant money will cover almost 50% of the project's cost, Smith said. Another $50,000 is anticipated to come from the city's stabilization funds.
The total project is estimated to cost $92,500, including a contingency of about 10%.
Gloucester was one of 51 cities and towns to receive a part of the $3 million in the Baker-Polito administration's Community Cabinet Information Technology Grants.
"This $3 million in new funding for these communities highlights our commitment to improving technological infrastructure and enabling local cities and towns to deliver high quality services," Gov. Charlie Baker said. "We are pleased to continue working closely with our municipal partners while making key investments that modernize technology services across Massachusetts."
Other municipalities that received grant money are Ipswich and Rockport.
Smith doesn't see this project wrapping up anytime soon as he waits for the weather to improve and equipment to be purchased.
"It will be a while before it is stood up and done because you have got to wait for the equipment to come in and we have got to schedule it with the tower people," Smith said. "We are hopeful that all of the dominoes will fall into place."
He said he hopes to have the project finished by April.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
