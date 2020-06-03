For those whose jobs have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, a local nonprofit is seeking to alleviate the financial stress.
Action Inc, has new short-term rental and mortgage assistance available for Cape Anners who have recently lost their jobs, been furloughed, or lost significant income due to COVID-19.
"We have been operating rental assistance funds for over ten years now and the aim really is to help people avoid homelessness," said Joe McEvoy, the director of planning and development at Action Inc.
Serving residents of Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester and Rockport, Action Inc. is dedicated to helping people in need and eliminating poverty.
In addition to providing shelter for the homeless, Action Inc. will use this new assistance to help those whose employment has been specifically impacted by the pandemic.
"Obviously in times of crisis, people need help to pay the bills and there has been a huge economic shock," McEvoy said. "This is a game changer for folks who are in need of help and it can prevent them from getting eviction notices which can be a huge stress that people don't need right now."
The new assistance, made available June 1, will aid:
Gloucester residents with rental and mortgage assistance up to 80% of area median income.
Ipswich residents with rental assistance up to 80% of area median income.
Manchester residents with rental and mortgage assistance up to the area median income.
Rockport and Essex renters and homeowners may be aided through existing available funds.
McEvoy said those looking to apply for assistance should call 978-282-1000 to complete a short intake and schedule an appointment with one of Action's client services advocates.
The rental assistance funds launched on Monday were made available by the City of Gloucester Community Preservation Act, the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust (MAHT), and the Ipswich Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
"Consistent with its mission to support and promote community affordable housing, the MAHT is reaching out to income eligible residents who are experiencing housing rent and mortgage payment issues," MAHT's chair John Feuerbach wrote in an email. "The MAHT can and wants to help during this difficult and uncertain time."
"We are really excited to get started quickly because we realize the need exists today," Ipswich's Director of Planning and Development Ethan Parsons said, explaining that the finishing touches are being put on the agreement.
