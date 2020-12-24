New restrictions tough, but owners say they've adapted to COVID protocols

Although the state is tightening limits on gathering sizes in both public and private places yet again as COVID-19 cases soar in Massachusetts, some local businesses are more prepared to weather the storm.
“We are going to keep doing what we have been doing,” said Julie Wilkins, of Best in Show, a pet grooming company located at 16 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester. “Our rule is we only allow one customer in at a time and it has worked pretty well.”
Gov. Charlie Baker announced that on Dec. 26 businesses will be required to reduce their capacity to 25% for two weeks. The number of people at public and private gatherings will be reduced to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
When Baker shut down all non-essential businesses in March, Wilkins’ pet grooming business was hit hard.
“When we had to close, it was just a lot on the girls and on the business,” Wilkins said, explaining that they were temporarily closed for 2-1/2 months.
Wilkins had previously told the Times that when her own shop was closed during that time, she would drive to a salon in New Hampshire to groom canines who were in desperate need of care.
As regulations loosened and her business in Cape Ann was allowed to reopen, Wilkins and her staff work-shopped ideas of how to safely conduct business in a sustainable way.
“It was definitely more difficult in the beginning, but things got easier as time went on,” she said, explaining that her groomers used to have to meet pets in the parking lot and switch leashes while also trying to maintain social distance from the owner.
“A couple of dogs got away and one almost ran into the street,” she said. “It was not good.”
Now with a tighter grip on the canines and new protocols in place, Wilkins and her team are eager for familiar routines.
“We are just hoping that this virus will start to go away,” she said. “It would be so nice to go back to normal routines.”
Johayne Miranda, of Gloucester, sees the new restrictions as one less plate set at her restaurant and bar.
Co-manager of Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar at 64 Main St., Miranda explained that the new gathering restrictions only allow 25 to 30 customers at a time.
"It is going to be tough with the new restrictions in place," she said. "Especially since not all customers understand that we don't (set) these restrictions and that they come from the government."
She noted the restaurant has had a hard time getting guests to give their numbers and name for contact tracing.
"They walk away because of that," Miranda said.
Her focus for 2021 is to "keep up with the guidelines and make the restaurant as safe as possible."
Before the pandemic hit Cape Ann this spring, a haircut and a meal out were usually followed by a trip to the movie theaters.
But now, with stricter gathering restrictions and the risk of infection so high, some local theaters have pivoted their services to online so their customers can enjoy films from the comfort and safety of their own living rooms.
Rob Newton, Creative Director of the Cape Ann Community Cinema, explained that they knew restrictions on gathering sizes were going to fluctuate for the extent of the pandemic.
"Because the nature of our business is very intimate over the period of two or three hours a time, we decided to close doors until well after vaccine day," he said.
The website shows how the local theater has pivoted with the times, offering Cape Ann Community Cinema @ Home for those who are interested in viewing films from home.
With the tagline, “Stay Home with our socially responsible sofa cinema,” the local cinema’s new normal offers a variety of films including "Change of Life," "Epicentro," and "Guest of Honour."
Newton hopes to roll out their own streaming service as they continue to offer movies online.
"I miss the regular contact with my patron base," he said. "A lot of really special people that I haven't seen going on a year."
Whether it is groomers, movie lovers or the occasional foodie, local business owners are holding their breath in anticipation for what the next year will look like as a vaccine makes its way over the bridge and up the line.
“My biggest hope for 2021 is that they don’t shut us down again,” Wilkins said. “I guess we will see what happens with Christmas.”
