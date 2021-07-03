ROCKPORT — A newly formed committee with the goal of creating a report presenting all the town's Long Beach options before next year's Town Meeting met for the first time this week.
The Long Beach Options Committee is looking into the future of Long Beach, including its aging seawall and options for the cottages on the town-land there once the leases are up on Dec. 21, 2023..
The committee met via Zoom for the first time Wednesday evening. The call to form the committee was made at May Town Meeting where resident Carol Cooke presented Article X. The article sought to remove a majority of the beach’s seaside cottages and replace them with “an ecologically sustainable parking lot and walking paths.” Instead of taking such a punitive measure right then and there, resident Toby Arsenian proposed the town form a new committee to study and consider every option regarding the future of Long Beach.
Robert Visnick was tasked with forming the committee, which he said at Wednesday's meeting was the first time he ever organized a committee as town moderator.
Kenneth Kaiser was selected to serve as chairman. Other members are Selectman Paul Murphy, Tom Mikus of the Planning Board, Doanne Finch of the Conservation Commission, Dorreen Wessel of the Finance Committee, Larry Neal of the Department of Public Works, Paul Sena of the DPW Board of Commissioners, Sara & Rebecca's Land Company owner Mary Devaney and community member Deirdre Clancy-Kelley.
At the meeting's start, Kaiser highlighted the committee's goal — to create a report regarding all the town's options for Long Beach and present it at a public meeting no less than two weeks before Town Meeting in 2022.
With such a short timeframe, Kaiser said it would be unlikely the committee will organize any new studies. Its conclusions, therefore, will be based on a trove of studies conducted over the years.
Kaiser organized multiple studies in a Google Drive folder for each member to review. Prior to the next meeting, scheduled in two weeks, committee members will be tasked with reviewing each document to get a better understanding on where the town now stands.
"We certainly have our work cut out for us," Murphy told the Gloucester Times Thursday evening. "We will execute the charge that Town Meeting gave us and pour over all the documents. As a selectman, I'm looking forward to working with this committee and seeing what can we do."
Seawall options
One of the key reports the committee will consider is a 2018 study of the Long Beach seawall conducted by GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. According to Neal, the results of the study were still mostly sound, save for possible changes in tides over the years.
GZA was brought on to advise the town on what should be done with the aging seawall after it was ravaged by a March 2018 storm. The firm offered four options; the first was surrendering the area to nature, similar to what Cooke sought at this year's Town Meeting.
The study cited a 2013 report that estimated it would cost $11 million to naturalize the area, and the town would loose out on around $2.5 million in tax revenue by 2023. This project may also spur a wave of litigation against the town, causing an unknown amount legal fees and delays.
Murphy said at Wednesday's meeting the selectmen previously spoke out against this option. However, Kaiser made clear that no option will be left un-investigated in time for next year's report.
The second option GZA considered was to leave the wall as is. With this option, the town will continue to pay for repairs called for when there is severe damage. The third would be to only replace the oldest sections of the seawall and reinforce the rest. Both these options were not recommended by GZA, as researchers determined the entirety of the half-century-old wall has completely outlived its usefulness.
The final option, which GZA recommended the town should follow, would be a total seawall replacement. A new structure would last over 75 years, according to the study, and would be expected to cost $32.2 million by 2025.
Back in February 2019, the town followed through with GZA's recommended "quick-fix" reinforcement effort to keep the wall upright until 2025. A state grant covered three-quarters of the $1 million project.
This past February, before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the town announced it received a FEMA grant to replace the oldest sections of the Long Beach seawall, first built in 1938. With the grant, the town would only need to pay for 25% of the project's estimated $2,580,000 cost.
On top of the considering this proposed project, the Long Beach Options Committee will need to consider what it will do with the Long Beach cottages once the leases are up Dec. 21, 2023. At that time, the town may choose to renew the leases or sell the town-owned land. Kaiser said the committee will consider all "economic, environmental and public access issues" surrounding the land sale option.
