ROCKPORT — Second time's the charm. The new Rockport DPW facility has received the green light from residents at Tuesday's special election, three years after it was initially voted down.
The single question on the ballot asked for a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for the $12.25 million project. Early results show 838 voted in favor and 730 voted against. Precinct One voted 200 to 165, Precinct Two voted 298 to 264 and Precinct 3 voted 340 to 301.
According to DPW Director Joe Parisi and DPW Board of Commissioners Chairman Jim Gardner, the next steps for the project will be to secure an owners' project manager and form a DPW building committee to oversee the OPM's work.
Parisi thanked those who advocated for the new facility and helped spread information on why the project was necessary.
"There was a lot of effort getting everything to this point," he said.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy said was pleased with the outcome.
"It was close, but we knew it would be close," he continued. "I want to thank the voters in the town of Rockport."
Through this vote, residents have agreed to have their property taxes raised 4.7 percent initially before decreasing between 0.1% to 0.2% each following year for the next 20 years. These temporary tax increases won't be instated until another three years or so, according to Treasurer/Collector Carrie Arnaud.
The project already has $900,000 in its budget from the Sale of Land fund. In addition to approving the project's payment plan, voters at last month's Town Meeting allowed the allocation.
The new facility, which was originally pitched to residents in 2016, will be built on the current facility's footprint. Despite the plan being three years old, it remains the most cost-effective way to improve working conditions for the town's DPW department. The independent Rockport Building Study Committee found bringing all the facility's services up to code would be too challenging and costly as the building is too small and dilapidated to physically support major renovations.
Three years ago, the project was estimated to cost around $9 million. Inflation and newly-planned $600,000 office wing on the open canopy ballooned the final cost to where it is now. The DPW staff that currently work at town hall, including Director Joe Parisi, will move into the new office space once the project is completed.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
