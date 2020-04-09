BOSTON — Massachusetts gaming regulators granted a reprieve Thursday to any gamblers whose unclaimed winnings are close to expiring.
With the state's slots parlor and two resort casinos closed until at least May 4, the Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to adopt an emergency amended regulation that will essentially extend the period of time in which unclaimed winnings can be collected by however long the casinos remain shuttered.
"A casino patron has one year in which to claim gaming-related winnings or prizes, and this seems to be of the greatest relevance and come up most commonly in the context of slot machine winnings," Todd Grossman, the commission's interim general counsel, said. "With the temporary closure of the casinos, patrons in possession of winnings that are coming up on the one year date and set to expire are left without any ability to cash those winnings."
The amended regulation clarifies that "any period of time for which the gaming establishment was not in operation shall be excluded" from calculation of the one-year expiration date for gaming prizes.
Grossman and Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said that the commission's licensees — Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — are on board with the change to the regulation, which will remain in effect even after gambling starts up again when the coronavirus pandemic passes.
