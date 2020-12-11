A new scam is using real people's phone numbers to mask scam calls.
"We have an employee with an Action cell phone who got six calls this morning saying he had a problem with a false (social security) claim," a representative from the Gloucester Police Department reported on the department's official Facebook page on Thursday. "All were labeled as coming from Gloucester."
The post went on to explain that the employee with an Action cell phone could tell it was a scam and hung up. He then received a call from someone who said that his number came up when being called for the same scam.
The Facebook post garnered 56 comments and was shared almost 90 times as of Friday morning. The responses included those from other Cape Ann residents and out-of-towners commiserating with the number of scam calls they receive a day.
One resident noted that always getting more scam calls around the holiday season while another Facebook user remarked on receiving eight calls within 10 minutes along with several texts notifying him that his social security number was going to be suspended.
Gloucester police Lt. Michael Gossum explained to the Times that this is just one of many variations of scams that police see every week.
"It is a good practice to not give out information before double checking and making sure it is legitimate," he said. "They are constantly sending out variations of scams with the sole purpose of getting your information."
He emphasized that no one — not the IRS, National Grid, or anyone else— is going to have someone pay with a gift card.
"Never ever in a million years," Gossum said. "No one is going to tell you to buy a prepaid card, scratch off the back and read the numbers of the phone. That is a scam."
He said that anyone who has received a scam call should report it to police at 978-283-1212 as they work "to educate for people not to fall for scams."
"We are here for the public and we can hep vet those calls and legitimize them," he added.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.