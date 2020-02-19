The East Gloucester Building Committee has its sights set on more space for students to learn and play at the proposed combined school.
The Building Committee last week reviewed the updated East Gloucester Combined School plans that presented more space for additional parking spaces, increased student enrollment, new buses, and on-site line carpool pick-up at the new school.
Plans call for the new school to house the combined student bodies of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools on the site of the current Veterans Memorial and Mattos Field.
"I thought the meeting was extremely informative as it relates to how the site plan in general has evolved and continues to evolve," Building Committee and School Committee member Kathleen Clancy said.
Ward 4 City Councilor Valerie Gilman estimated that, in addition to School Committee members Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince and Joel Favazza, about 20 parents and residents attended the Thursday meeting.
An updated site plan
The new school, currently proposed to be 90,002 square feet, will be separated into two different sections: an educational wing and public side.
"Once the children are on site, we are looking on how to make sure that they can enter the building safely, exit the building safely, and just have a unique play experience when they are outside as well as a bettered educational learning environment inside the building," said Michele Rogers of architectural designers Dore & Whittier. Dore & Whittier designed the new West Parish Elementary School.
As the educational wing has three stories of academic space, the public side will include the gymnasium, cafeteria, administration, media center, and art, and music spaces.
Changes to previous plans include an increase to the Language Base Classroom from 900 to 950 square feet to align with other classrooms, an increase of the gym to 394 square feet to meet dimensions of the high school basketball court and provide sideline seating, and an addition of a 100 square foot Mothers Room and 100 square foot "Nest" clothing and food pantry.
"These are some of the opportunities that we have started looking at at this site and the ways that we can make sure that we are managing the site well for the kids of all sizes and really helping them physically as well as mentally," Rogers said.
Additional opportunities on the proposed site include an artificial service field, hard space play area with climbing structures, and a playground dedicated for kindergartners.
"I think that the plan put forward maximizes the site but doesn't totally fill the site in a bad way," Clancy said.
Studying the traffic
With an 89% increase in students, Rogers estimates that there will be an 89% increase in pick-up and drop-off at the new combined school.
Nitsch Engineering conducted a traffic study and figured out the best way to minimize congestion with this much of an increase.
"We have continued to investigate how to address some of the traffic concerns that are on this site and still meet the needs of the outdoor play space," Rogers explained.
Nitsch Engineering presented five recommendations to alleviate congestion during pick-up and drop-off times:
Add an exclusive left-turn lane on Webster Street southbound at the intersection of Webster Street at Eastern Avenue.
Enhance the pedestrian experience along Webster Street and Eastern Avenue by considering improvements to the sidewalks and accessible ramps where needed to accommodate children walking to school and Safe Route to School travelways.
Provide advanced warning along Webster Street to alert drivers of school-related entering and exiting traffic.
Designate the area as a School Zone under state and local statute, and install the appropriate School Zone signs, which can also act as traffic calming devices.
Reach out to parents via social media to increase safety awareness.
In addition to traffic flow, Nitsch looked at improving parking on and off the site.
The current Veterans' parking has 36 spaces on-site with two handicapped spaces, and 10 spaces off-site with one handicapped space in the satellite lot on Webster Street. The new building will have more than double the on-site parking by providing 110 spaces with five handicapped spaces. Off-site parking will not be affected by the project.
The school will also go from having two buses and one minibus to four buses and one minibus.
"I think that the presentation of the number of parking spaces before and after as it relates to the current site relative to what a combined school will have, it shows that they are doing their best to get the most parking spaces on the site," Clancy said.
Other School Committee members were also pleased with the presentation's results.
"Happy to report that the study revealed the traffic conditions will improve at the current Veterans site," Teixeira Prince posted on her Facebook wall. "Yes, there will likely be some work to do to improve traffic flow on Friend Street ... but working together we can make it so much safer for the whole neighborhood."
Moving forward
With one week before the East Gloucester Building Committee meets again, Dore & Whittier will continue to work on the building plans.
"We just keep moving the design along," Rogers said.
Dore & Whittier is going to be specifically looking at the structural systems, heating and cooling, and the integration of technology within the building.
"All of that we are doing behind the scenes and gets rolled out to the public as we reach certain milestones for that work," Rogers explained.
The next East Gloucester Building Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. at East Gloucester school.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
By the numbers
Here are projections for the new school merging Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementaries.
233: Existing student population at Veterans.
440: Student enrollment new design accommodates.
80: Full-time staff (teachers, support, administration) accommodated by design.
119: Existing drop-off.
127: Existing pick-up.
225: Projected drop-off.
240: Projected pick-up.
TWO NEW SCHOOL MEETINGS:
Who and what: Michele Rogers of Dore & Whittier will give the School Committee a presentation that details the updated floor plans, site plan, and traffic study for the East Gloucester Combined School Project. The presentation will be similar to the one she gave last week to the East Gloucester Building Committee .
When: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Conference room, Gloucester School District offices, 2 Blackburn Drive.
Who and what: East Gloucester Building Committee meeting to hear about and see updated building design imagery for the East Gloucester Combined School Project.
When: Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m.
Where: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.