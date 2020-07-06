For Gloucester's new schools superintendent, life as an educator began in the backcountry of North Carolina.
Ben Lummis of Cambridge signed a three-year contract with a salary of $184,000 with the Gloucester School Committee to become superintendent last week.
He started as an educator as an outdoor education instructor at Outward Bound.
"Outward Bound was a lot about challenge and shared adversity and helping people of all ages realize that they can accomplish more than they thought they could," Lummis said in a Zoom interview Tuesday morning.
It was at the outdoor education program in the early 1990s that Lummis met his wife Trina Abbott and learned the principles he seeks to implement in and out of the classroom. But his journey as an educator did not stop at the trailhead.
Since teaching in the wilderness, Lummis has worked in the Boston, Needham, Cambridge, and Brookline school districts to continue his mission of helping students understand their worth and ability in all circumstances.
"Teachers, principals, coaches, guidance counselors — part of their job is to see something in a child that the child doesn't see yet and help bring that to the forefront and help the child see that," Lummis said. "By doing that, it can really change the trajectory of a student's life."
In pursuit of education
Lummis earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy at the University of Michigan and later a Master of Arts in Teaching at Tufts University.
He would go on to be a middle school English teacher, a publicly elected Cambridge School Committee member, a founding partner in the National Center on Time and Learning, and consultant in his most recent position as the interim superintendent of Brookline public schools.
For Lummis, the role of a superintendent is to answer the question: How do we work as a whole team in service of students, teachers and the community?
That question would lead him to prioritize making connections with the community and facing challenges head on — two things he learned from his time in Brookline and hopes to bring with him in his new role in Gloucester.
"I am looking forward to developing those connection and relationships to do great things for the students and families of Gloucester," he said. "There is a tremendous opportunity in Gloucester to build on what is there."
New role in a pandemic
Lummis comes to his new position — he is one of four new superintendents on Cape Ann and the North Shore this year — at a time when the world wondering what autumn may look like for educators and students.
"It is a tough time to be doing this work and coming into a new place," Lummis admitted.
To prepare for the coming academic year, Gloucester schools' Executive Secretary Stephanie Delisi has been helping Lummis set up individual in-person meetings with principals and members of the administration team.
Lummis also plans to meet with School Committee members and community partners as he lays out goals and objectives for getting things open in the fall and for the year.
He is prioritizing discussion with city Public Health Director Karin Carroll as he helps the schools navigate the effects of the pandemic.
"We are really going to need to lean on her in terms of understanding what is safe for the community in terms of opening up the schools," he explained.
Lummis expects a hybrid approach to learning in the fall, where students will alternate their time between learning in the classroom and remote online learning.
"We have to be flexible and prepared for a variety of approaches," he said.
