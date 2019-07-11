New stores to open in fall at Crossing

The developer behind the Gloucester Crossing project says the new Starbucks being built on the site and the HomeGoods store will both be ready for opening by fall.
A "family restaurant" and two Asian-themed eateries are in negotiations for two other spots as part of the shopping plaza's growth, said Boston-based builder Sam Park on Thursday.
His Sam Park & Company is "racing to get done" for Starbucks by September for an October opening after facing some delays tied to utility issues, he said. Park opened the first phase of Gloucester Crossing in 2009, then launched a second phase last year with commitments from TJX's HomeGoods store and Aspen Dental, which opened this past spring
Park said some electrical and telecommunications issues were still being addressed for the Starbucks building, which stands at the western end of the built-out part of the complex that has been anchored by and ended at the Petco store. The Starbucks is freestanding, with space between it and the rest of the Phase 2 construction to allow for the shop's drive-up window.
"They're actually getting the buildout ready for their interior," Park said of Starbucks, which initially planned a "summer" opening of the coffee giant's first foray onto Cape Ann. Starbucks officials could not be reached for comment Thursday. The company has more than 29,000 shops nationwide.
Construction manager Stefan Kutrubes said he's hopeful the Starbucks work will be complete by September.
"They really haven't moved their (completion) date. They had been saying August, now it's September," Kutrubes said, adding there have been no construction issues tied to the site's topography.
Similarly, Park said the HomeGoods store, a sister store to Marshalls, both part of the TJX chain, should be ready for a fall opening just to the west of Petco.
"We're looking to give them a turnkey (building), so they can just bring in their racks and other interior layouts and be ready to go," said Park.
Beyond the new Aspen Dental building and another structure essentially across from Starbucks that will house a CVS pharmacy, the latest phase of development includes other retail and restaurant space that Park said will include a family restaurant, and likely an Asian restaurant for which Park says he has two competitors.
One of the Asian restaurants negotiating for a Gloucester Crossing spot is Taka of Littleton, which features sushi dishes and a Hibachi grill; Park declined to name the other Asian restaurant group, which he said would include similar features.
The family-owned, family-themed restaurant is being developed by Bruce Harlamerg, a partner of Park's who remains affiliated with his development company. Park, whose company holds one alcohol license for the complex, said Harlamerg anticipates seeking another for his restaurant, which is being called The Green Onion as a working name that could change.
"It will be a family-style grill and steakhouse but it's not a chain," Park said. "It will basically be casual dining and a sports bar theme — and (its fare) will on the healthy side. It's all good."
Ray Lamont
