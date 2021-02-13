New town clerk arrives in Manchester  

MANCHESTER — The town has a new clerk but she's no stranger to the job.
Dianne Bucco, Manchester's new town clerk, comes to town after serving as Wenham's town clerk since 2014. She accepted the full-time position in Manchester, she said, as a way to break out of her comfort zone.
"I though it would be a challenge for myself to do something outside my own community," Bucco said. "There's more commercial businesses here and more beaches, so I'm learning a lot of different, new things."
Before running for public office —Wenham elects its clerk for a three-year term — she worked as a language teacher and fitness instructor. As a resident of Wenham, she's been involved with various community organizations such as the Wenham Garden Club, League of Women Voters and Wenham Village Improvement Society. As a mother of three, she also has been involved in various school and athletic programs.
Bucco's first day on the job was Feb. 4. According to her, she's still getting adjusted to the new setting.
"I have a 15-minute commute now, which I'm not used to," she said with a laugh. "There's different office computers, different programs, different phone lines — all different from what I'm used to. It can be frustrating that I can't do things as quickly as I once could right now, but once I get my bearings I'm sure everything will be much smoother."
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said Bucco came to Manchester with high recommendations from Wenham officials.
"She comes to us with a lot of great past experience and a lot of skills," he continued. "We're excited to have her work for us."
Manchester's previous town clerk, Christina St. Pierre, passed away in July at the age of 35. Since then, the position has been empty. In the interim, Assistant Town Clerk Adele Ardolino took over the office's duties.
Bucco said she knew St. Pierre well, as the North Shore town clerks are "pretty tight group."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.