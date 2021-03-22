The new Cape Ann Y is just weeks away from opening its doors.
The brand new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA at 7 Schoolhouse Road is scheduled to officially open on April 5 for all programming, classes, pool, gymnasium, yoga and spin studios.
“This is going to transform the community,” said Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Cape Ann Y. “I said that several years ago thinking of the possibilities of building a new community Y. And just seeing the feeling that people get when they walk through the new building it is like I really believe it. It is really happening.”
Costing $31 million, the new building will enable the Y to double its capacity from its old Middle Street home, provide about 300 parking spaces, and bring in natural light with big windows that lookout into the green spaces surrounding Gloucester Crossing.
As of Friday, the lights are on, the pool is filled with water, the espresso machine is installed, and Y staff is just putting the finishing touches on equipment and wall decals.
Walking through the newly furnished gym, Flaherty pointed out the mural over the pool which was created by local designer Seaside Graphics, a wall that will soon showcase local art, and the light fixtures hanging over the front lobby that mimic the wind blowing against the sails of a ship.
“It is like you are on a boat,” he said, pointing to the blue walls, sails hanging from the ceiling, and wooden counters.
Members of the Y will be able to access Kids Club babysitting, Friday Night Fun, Weekend at the Y, Parent-Child classes (swim, gymnastics and sports), physical therapy in partnership with Addison Gilbert Hospital, open swim, gym and gymnastics, splash ad, and all group exercise classes — including new hot yoga, heart-rate enabled spin and aqua circuit training.
While the project is close to completion, it had its fair share of setbacks since ground was broken in September 2019 in snags in the demolition of Fuller School and as an effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously opening up a Y in the middle of a pandemic was a little challenging, but the community has been great and the response has been overwhelming,” Flaherty said. “We are ready.”
Out with the old, in with the new
As Flaherty and his team move equipment and office work to the new location, there are plans for the old YMCA building at 71 Middle St.
The fitness facility at the old Y will close April 5 but the building will remain open as the home for Y's after-school care until June when the school year concludes.
Once children wrap up their academics, the YMCA of the North Shore will begin demolishing the old building in downtown Gloucester to make way for a new building with 44 apartments for seniors age 62 years and older. The overall project has been calculated at $17,477, 291
While 100% of the units will be affordable, 26 units will be restricted to seniors with households incomes no greater than 60% of the Area Median Income and 18 units will be restricted to those with income at or below 30% AMI.
The new building on Middle Street will have a partially underground parking level with three residential floors above, according to the application. The garage level will also contain an outdoor space with seating for the residents and friends.
Services will include a membership and transportation to the Y’s new location and an on-site resident service coordinator to connect seniors to resources, help them in applying for benefits, as well as plan social events.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and completed by spring 2023.
Getting ready
As the Y and its team put the finishing touches on the new building at Gloucester Crossing, the Y is still fundraising to reach its goal of $23 million for the new building.
Through its "1,000 for $1,000" campaign and naming opportunities, the Y has raised $22.6 million so far.
“It is individuals, it is businesses, it is families, it is communities,” Flaherty said. “That is what the Y is all about.”
Those interested in viewing the virtual ribbon cutting on April 5 can access a live stream of it at https://www.northshoreymca.org/locations/cape-ann-ymca
