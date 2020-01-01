As Gloucester moves forward into a new decade, the newly elected city officials were treated to quite the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.
On the turn of the decade, city officials, community members, and musical guests were joined by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III at City Hall's Kyrouz Auditorium to welcome the newly elected city officials to their posts.
"I am thrilled to be back in Gloucester," Kennedy said. "What an opportunity to be here for the swearing in of the city officials for a city that has such a deep and proud history in our Commonwealth and in our Country."
Gloucester's new city councilors include Melissa Cox, Jennifer Holmgren, John McCarthy, Sean Nolan, Valerie Hanson Gilman, Steven LeBlanc, Jr., R. Scott Memhard, James O'Hara, Jr., and Barrett Pett.
Kathleen Clancy, Joel Favazza, Jonathan Pope, Melissa Joy Teixeira, Samantha Verga Watson, Laura Wiessen, and Sefatia Romeo Theken were sworn in as the new school committee members.
Sefatia Romeo Theken was also sworn in for her third term in office as Mayor.
"The people who will be inaugurated today are leaders who we trust to keep Gloucester moving forward," Jeanne Blake said.
As both the City Council and School Committee held first meetings of the new year during the ceremony, members were elected to lead the Council and Committee in a variety of roles.
The City Council elected LeBlanc, Jr. as president and Gilman as vice president while the School Committee elected Pope as chairman, Teixeira as vice chairman, and Wiessen as secretary.
As each speaker gave testified to how they fell in love with the city of Gloucester or how they have seen changes in recent years, there was a common thread throughout each narrative: the mayor.
"When you come to a place like Gloucester, it is an opportunity to tell your story," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. "I think that is one of the crowning achievements of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. She has been able to tell the story of Gloucester and to create a brand an identity including your history and the forward look of what you want to be as a community."
"Incomparable would be a word, unique would be another, totally awesome would be the third," said Kennedy, when trying to find the words to best describe Mayor Romeo Theken.
Markey accredits the dedicated hard work of the city and the mayor for the legacy Gloucester is sure to have. "Because of that commitment, Gloucester will continue to grow and serve as a success story for the entire Commonwealth," Markey said.
As the city looks ahead to what 2020 holds, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken had a few key items on her agenda.
Homelessness, health care, and community engagement are just a few.
Security and upkeep are high on her list, as well. "In the next two years you will see significant work being done at the police station and the high school field house. Security upgrades at our schools, City Hall, and the Visitor Center," Mayor Romeo Theken said.
Mayor Romeo Theken also announced that the city will also be launching a redesigned government website, which was received by the audience with whispers and quiet cheers.
While the future of her home is on the forefront of the mayor's mind, Mayor Romeo Theken did take a moment to remember a community member that passed away last week.
"Our city lost a great friend, an advocate, and a gentleman," she said. "Thank you, Peter Anastas. You will always be in my heart."
The inauguration was not short of eclectic performances as city officials and guests were presented with music from the Gloucester High Scholastic's Docksiders, Alexandra Grace, Allen Estes, Fly Amero, Job Butcher, Bernardo Baglioni, Marina Evans, and Beckett Guest.
In addition to music, Amanda Cook recited "Poem for Gloucester" that acknowledged the love she and others have for the ever-changing city.
Just before the Rev. Rona Tyndall closed the ceremony with a benediction, Mayor Romeo Theken approached the microphone one last time for a few final words to the community.
"I am here for you," she said over the clapping and cheering of audience members. "We work together and we work hard."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
