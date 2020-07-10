The foundation has been set, a mock sailing mast has been raised, and the dreams of a new Y are starting to take shape.
Although the project has been set back financially by the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and snags in the demolition of the former Fuller School, Cape Ann YMCA’s Executive Director Tim Flaherty anticipates that members will be able to start swimming laps, lifting weights and taking classes in the new 65,000-foot space come January.
“With COVID, we are not the same Y we were three months ago,” Flaherty told a Times reporter and photographer as they walked the cement halls of what will become the Glen T. MacLeod YMCA at 7 Schoolhouse Lane. “The good thing about it is that people are excited and people are volunteering and getting involved as we are close to the finish line. People want to see us get there and reach our goal.”
Walking through the soon-to-be walled rooms, Flaherty pointed out the spaces planned for group exercise, multi-purpose activities, conferences, a kitchen, an 8-lane swimming pool, a cafe, a preschool, workout space, a physical therapy center, veteran-specific parking, and locker rooms.
Projected to cost roughly more than $31 million, the new building will enable the Y to double its capacity, provide about 300 parking spaces, and bring in natural light with big windows that look out into the green spaces surrounding Gloucester Crossing.
Just outside the building, Flaherty pointed to a pile of dirt marked off by tape and temporary poles.
“This will be the turf area if we can raise the money,” he said.
Challenging times
In a letter to donors, YMCA staff outlined some of the challenges stem from ledge, hazardous waste and the cost of the demolition of the former Fuller School, far exceeding the planned budget. The challenges resulting from the demolition added about $3 million to the anticipated budget and pushed the total cost of the new Y to more than $31 million.
The COVID-19 crisis has also put a halt on fundraising and overall losses are currently projected to exceed $5 million.
"Although our new Cape Ann YMCA is scheduled to be completed and ready for all Cape Ann to enjoy this coming January, not all has gone as planned," the letter continued.
While the setbacks seem great at this point in the project, Flaherty is determined to raise the final $2 million to meet the Y's $23 million fundraising goal.
“We need to offer the programs and offer the services that we want to provide and so it is essential that we raise that $2 million,” he said, explaining that the money needed is for the building costs.
If the Cape Ann Y does not raise the money, as Flaherty explained, it will have to carry more debt.
“It’s like a mortgage,” he said. “If you owe so much on a mortgage it is challenging to offer what you want to offer, so the idea is the ‘mortgage’ we lessen by fundraising the better impact we are able to have.”
"Not raising those funds will limit the amount of outreach we can do in the community," he added.
The letter to donors continued to explain that the Y volunteers will be working for the next six months to help raise the money and are looking for support from the community.
“We have a lot of obstacles to overcome, but the donors and volunteers have been committed because people in this community — the people of Cape Ann — really see the need for this new Y,” Flaherty said. “It is a great community center and a great community resource.”
While the new Y is not ready to set sail quite yet, the current facilities at 71 Middle St. are open at a reduced schedule which can be found at https://www.northshoreymca.org/schedules/group-fitness-schedule.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO HELP
More information about the YMCA's Capital Campaigns and how to give is available at https://bit.ly/2NGn9pg.