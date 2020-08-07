NEWBURYPORT — The mayor and health director announced a new emergency order requiring all residents and visitors to wear a face mask or cloth face covering in the city’s downtown, on the boardwalk and when using the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The emergency order, issued by Mayor Donna Holaday and Health Director Frank Giacalone, takes effect Friday, Aug. 7, and will remain in effect until further notice, according to a press release. The order applies to indoor and outdoor spaces, and all businesses will be required to enforce the order.
The order states that violations may be punishable by fines.
The order also states that everyone must wear a facial covering over their mouth and nose when in public within the boundaries of a designated “Mask Zone” that includes the city’s central business district.
The “Mask Zone” also includes the boardwalk along the central waterfront and the Clipper City Rail Trail. The order exempts children under 2 years old, though it says “a face covering should be used if possible and at the discretion of the child’s parent or guardian.”
The order does not apply to people for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to a current health condition or anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation or modification of a qualifying disability as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act or any applicable state laws.
The order also doesn’t apply to people while they are eating or sitting in private vehicles. Under the order, businesses may not allow the public to enter the establishment without wearing a mask unless they qualify for an exemption. All businesses are required to post a sign at their main entrances advising patrons of the requirement.
The release says signs will be added downtown to remind residents and visitors of the requirement, and “mask ambassadors” will be downtown to hand out masks for those who may need them.