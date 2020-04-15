Newley Redesigned city website launches at noon

The City of Gloucester’s website is getting an upgrade during a time when user-friendly online platforms are vital for staying up to date.
The redesigned city website — gloucester-ma.gov — is scheduled to go live on Thursday, April 16, at noon.
“We’ve been working hard to improve the city’s website,” said James Pope, the city’s director of information services. “We hope Gloucester residents, businesses, and visitors appreciate the refreshed design and improved user experience.”
Pope collaborated with CivicPlus, an integrated technology platform for local governments that delivers solutions that improve website functionality.
Photography and aerial shots were provided by Sean O’Laughlin of Cut Bridge Productions.
The digital front-door for the city features significant changes to the visual design and content organization of the website, among them a clean and mobile-friendly design, an upgraded and more prominent search function, and integrated social media feeds consolidating accounts from across city departments.
The redesigned website was first mentioned at the Mayor’s Inaugural Address on Jan. 1 and the was originally planned to launch in mid-March, but was delayed by the city’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This redesigned site will make navigating city government much easier,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “The updated site is an important communication tool for residents, businesses and visitors to find information.” The changes to the website were part of the overall strategic design that aims to improve the users experience:
Department-specific announcements and notices will be updated on departments’ respective pages, not the home page.
The home page news section will be used for news and announcements from the city administration.
All public meetings will now be listed under the “Public Notices” section, not the city calendar. Details about accessing each meeting and instructions on how to connect can be found by clicking on “remote meetings” on the Public Notices page.
The redesigned website will also include an event mapper which will help users navigate what is going on in the city as it is happening.
“This feature was built from scratch and will be a very useful real-time tool for residents to know what is going on in certain areas of the city at any given time,” Pope explained.
Covering COVID-19
Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has created an informational page on its website to help disseminate information about COVID-19.
“We hope the public continues to utilize this webpage as a tool to stay informed,” Romeo Theken said. “In a time such as this, when misinformation is spread quickly to our residents through a variety of platforms, it is important that we share information and guide our local community towards credible sources.”
This page will be updated with new information regularly.
