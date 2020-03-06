Nicky's Law designed to protect disabled people from abuse 

Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office/Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, far right, join advocates, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, second from right, othrer legislators and family members of individuals with developmental disabilities for a ceremonial signing of “An Act to Protect Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities from Abuse,” at the State House on Tuesday. The law, also known as “Nicky’s Law,” establishes a new abuse registry of caregivers in Massachusetts.