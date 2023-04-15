At Tufts Medical Center’s Boston Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s “Spring Garden,” where Peter Rabbit says, “even the smallest ones can change the world,” spring and Easter weekend was celebrated with a set of triplets from Gloucester: Grace, Charles “Chuckie” and Iris O’Neil, and their parents, Jeannine and Chuck O’Neil.
The triplets were born on Jan. 12, according to Tufts Medical Center.
NICU Child Life Specialist Danielle Mollung and NICU registered nurses Marissa Richards and Brooke Ostiguy collaborated to celebrate the holiday weekend and the season by organizing a NICU Spring Garden photoshoot.
Richards made custom onesies so the babies could become the bunnies in the spring garden, while Brooke Ostiguy facilitated footprint art for the family to commemorate the event.
This was the first week since the COVID-19 pandemic began that siblings were permitted to come into the NICU, so Mollung empowered siblings and families to help with their baby brothers’ or sisters’ photoshoots, creating special memories all around.
Mollung also provided each sibling with a spring goodie bag, while each baby received a copy of “Peter Rabbit.”
The goal of this event was to help families celebrate special milestones at Tufts Medical Center, the center said in an email.