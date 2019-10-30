MANCHESTER — More than 50 Cape Ann students of all ages will perform live on stage in the 11th annual Night of Stars talent show.
Attendees will be entertained by singing, dancing, instrument playing, acrobatics, lyrical recital and comedy on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., at the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
Manchester Essex Regional High senior Breno Santos and sophomore Chris Simms are scheduled to host.
"We have kids from nursery school age to seniors in high school performing," said Michelle Kenney, chair of the Spaulding Education Fund steering committee. "The Middle School play is doing presentation and the High School jazz band and a capella group Soundwaves will also perform. It's shaping up to be a really good show."
One performance to keep an eye out for features two high school soccer players. While trying to avoid spoiling the surprise, Kenney mentioned they will present "a very interesting Disney performance."
Proceeds from the event benefit the Spaulding Education Fund, which aims to bolster Manchester Essex Regional School District's educational initiatives.
"We basically fund anything out of the repertoire of the school district," explained Kenney. "In the past we've funded 3D printers and Chromebooks for the schools. We've funded a Shakespeare group. We've been recently involved in funding green projects as well. Over the past 10 years, we've spent over $2 million."
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for performers who would also like a seat to watch the show. They are available at www.spauldingeducationfund.org. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door the day of the show.
"Everyone's welcome," concluded Kenney. "It's a really entertaining event. I would like to thank the community for the continued support and our corporate sponsors."
IF YOU GO
What: The 11th annual Night of Stars talent show, featuring more than 50 Cape Ann students, a fundraiser for the Spaulding Education Foundation.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m.
Where: Auditorium at Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
How much: $20 for adults, $15 for students at www.spauldingeducationfund.org. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
