ROCKPORT — The town is getting charged up at no cost to taxpayers with nine new electric car charging stations.
The effort was spearheaded by the Rockport Green Community Task Force with assistance from National Grid. Voltrek Inc., a Methuen-based company specializing in EV charging station installations, is expected to begin work in early spring.
“We’re expecting to get the phone call any day now to say they're going to start construction,” said Dianne Finch, a Green Community Task Force member. “All documents were finalized last week. Voltrek will install and will break ground as soon as the weather permits — and of course as soon as they can fit it into their schedule. I believe it will happen before April, and possibly much sooner.”
Each of the town’s new ChargePoint EV stations provide charging cables for two vehicles. Stations will be available at Town Hall, the Town Hall Annex, Back Beach and the Transfer Station parking lots. The Green Community Task Force is still deciding how to divvy up the nine stations between these four locations.
“The EV stations are programmable,” Finch explains. “The town can decide whether to make the charging free, or whether to charge people to use them. They can also change the policy at any time. They can also set the station to allow a specific number of hours for charging per vehicle. They could choose to provide charging free to residents, and charge tourists. It is quite flexible.”
Money for the nearly $200,000 project was provided by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The office’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Program offers assistance to communities interested in purchasing and installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
According to Finch, the task force couldn’t find any up-to-date stats on how many electric vehicles are in Rockport. At most, it could only confirm three cars in Rockport are electric. However, Finch notes these stations could have a positive impact on the town’s tourism industry.
“I think it will be really interesting for the bed-and-breakfasts,” Finch said, “because even my friends are always looking to find a place to plug in when they come to visit.”
Charging stations can be found now on Cape Ann can be found in Gloucester at City Hall on the Warren Street side, City Hall Annex at 3 Pond St., the New YMCA at 4 Schoolhouse Road, and in the municipal lot at 45 Rogers St.; in Essex at Greenbelt/Cox Resrvation, 82 Eastern Ave.; and in Manchester behind Town Hall, 10 Central St.
