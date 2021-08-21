 Nine of 12 counts dismissed in Rockport Fire Department 10-taxpayer suit  

ROCKPORT — An Essex Superior Court judge has dismissed nine of 12 charges brought against the town by the 10 taxpayers suing on behalf of the Rockport Fire Department.
In March, the town filed a motion to dismiss all charges in the case, which was originally filed in January. Judge William Barrett filed his decision Friday afternoon.
The plaintiffs, represented by attorney Liam O'Connell of Farrell Smith O'Connell, may still move forward with Counts I, II and IV of their complaint. Each of the three counts accuse the town of violating the state's Municipal Finance Statue; Count I is in regards to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira's duties as the Rockport's public safety commissioner; Count II relates to how the position of emergency service director position usurps the roles of the Board of Fire Engineers, including the fire chief, in the running of the Fire Department; and Count IV relates to the town's plans to hire Municipal Resources Inc. to audit the Fire Department.
"Despite the taxpayers' allegations that the Municipal Finance Statue has been violated as a result of the above conduct, the complaint is sparse as to what specific provisions of the statute have been violated and how those provisions have been violated," Barrett's decision reads. "At this early stage of the litigation, the court concludes such an assertion is sufficient, especially given the dearth of case law addressing the Municipal Finance Statue and its enforcement provision .. .resolution based on a more developed record is warranted."
Count III also alleged a Municipal Finance Statue violation, relating to the town hiring attorney Dinamary Horvath, wife of police Chief John Horvath, to investigate former fire Chief James Doyle on a personnel issue in 2019. However, Barrett dismissed this count as "it is not possible for the taxpayers to compel compliance with the Municipal Finance Statue with respect to conduct long completed."
The other eight counts, which invoke the state's Declaratory Judgement and Ten Taxpayer statues, will no longer be considered by the court, Barrett said.
