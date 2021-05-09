IPSWICH — Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras will host its first summer music camp at the Gould Barn from June 28 to July 2.
Youth musicians, with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher, can register for the Symphonic Summer Music Camp. No auditions are required.
The musicians will play in small, socially distanced groups in the open-air barn and under canopies on the grounds. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Wind, brass and percussion musicians meet from 9 to 11:30 a.m. They will play in small groups and a larger wind ensemble.
String musicians who are at the end of Suzuki Book 1 or the equivalent through Book 3 will meet as a small string ensemble from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
More advanced string players, at the Suzuki Book 4 level or higher, will meet from 2 to 5 p.m. These musicians will play in a small chamber music group and a larger string ensemble.
“NMYO welcomes its current members and also any student musician in the area looking for an opportunity to play music with others this summer,” music director Gerry Dolan Jr. said in a press release.
“NMYO’s '20-21 season was held almost exclusively on Zoom and we were looking for a way to get the students together for some fun, in-person music making," Dolan added. "The Gould Barn and its grounds provide the perfect space to hold safe rehearsals in the fresh air.”
Registration and more details on the camp are on the NMYO website, www.nmyo.org. Further information is also available by emailing info@nmyo.org or calling Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833. The registration deadline is May 31.
During the academic year, NMYO offers seven ensembles, including two beginning string ensembles — prelude and overture; two full orchestras — intermezzo and symphony; a wind ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass and percussion; and two levels of flute choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are offered as part of the symphony program.
The mission of NMYO, a nonprofit organization, is to provide young musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social and personal growth through musical performance and community service, the press release said.
NMYO offers ensemble experience to young musicians of all backgrounds from 50-plus North Shore, Merrimack Valley, Cape Ann and southern New Hampshire communities.