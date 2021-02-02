As Gloucester did not get as much snow as was forecasted, the city lifted its emergency parking ban late Tuesday morning.
This caused a frenzy as residents had to rush to municipal and school parking lots to remove their vehicles by the city-set deadline of 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
However, no cars were towed because of the parking ban in either the municipal or school parking lots, said Public Works Director Mike Hale.
"This was a tough storm to forecast as you don't need to drive too far inland to see it is a different picture," he said, alluding to the fact that other cities and towns got much more snow than Cape Ann.
"We called the ban when we thought we needed to call it and the mayor did an excellent job identifying that the forecast had shifted," Hale said. "She rescinded the ban to allow people to go to traditional parking."
While the storm delivered more rain than snow, it did bring coastal flooding. Several roads, especially on the Back Shore were closed during the high tides.
From the road to the tracks
Meanwhile, the MBTA commuter rail stuck to the winter schedule approved by its Fiscal and Management Control Board in December 2020.
Travel on the T was more problematic as other communities the rail runs through got much more snow.
The MBTA was closely monitoring weather conditions Tuesday morning and advised riders to only travel if necessary. Passengers be traveling by rail where told Tuesday to leave extra time to get to the station, and to use caution on the platforms and when boarding trains.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.