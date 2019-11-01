No foes for mayor, four ward councilors

When Gloucester voters check off ballot boxes on Tuesday, a cadre of candidates are assured of a free ride into another elected term.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is unopposed in her campaign for a third term. She was appointed mayor in January 2015 by her City Council colleague after then-Mayor Carolyn Kirk left for a state post, then won election at the polls later that year and in 2017.
Voters will be able to choose four candidates from seven for councilor at-large and six from among seven bidders for School Committee. The lone contested ward council race is in Ward 2, where Joseph Giacalone and Barry Pett will vie to fill the seat held by Kenneth Hecht, who is not seeking re-relection.
As the election season was gearing up, Romeo Theken said she appreciates that she has no challengers and such strong support. She chalked up her lack of opposition to what she called “a great team” leading the city.
“Every day, I’m thankful for my team,” she said. “No one person can run the city; everyone works together to run the city as a team, and I do think we have a great team. And by that I also mean working with the City Council. So we’re going to keep moving forward over another two years.”
That sense of “moving forward,” she said, is likely to include advancing plans for a new school in East Gloucester, and a renewed push for new headquarters for both the Fire Department and the Department of Public Works.
Romeo Theken’s run will be the first unopposed re-election of a mayor since Bruce Tobey enjoyed a free ride in 1997. Kirk was re-elected unopposed in November 2007 in her bid for a second term, but that came after then-City Councilor Sharon George, who had outpolled Dan Ruberti in a September preliminary, withdrew from the race that October.
The 2019 mayoral race is the first without Ruberti, who died in 2017 at the age of 86, in more than four decades. Ruberti mounted 22 runs for mayor.
Besides the mayor, four of the five ward councilors facing no opposition. They are Scott Memhard in Ward 1, Steve LeBlanc in Ward 3, Val Gilman in Ward 4 and Sean Nolan in Ward 5.
Residents can mount a run for office via a write-in campaign, but will not be listed on the ballots that voters would see at the Nov. 5 polls.
