ROCKPORT — The Board of Health has added three new measures to the town’s coronavirus emergency order.
The measures approved during a meeting Thursday night:
Require all people to wear some sort of face cover when entering or exiting common areas and communal spaces in residential or commercial building complexes.
Ban all ice cream trucks in town.
Both measures were adapted from orders instituted by Salem Board of Health on April 9.
Prohibit eviction of tenants by Rockport landlords. It also bans landlords from conducting non-critical activities inside their complexes, including non-life threatening repairs and general inspections. This rule was based on an emergency order that went into effect in Beverly on April 5.
These orders will remain in place until the Rockport Board of Health lifts the state of emergency in town.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.