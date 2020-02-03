No lane closures during Causeway bridge replacement project next summer  

ESSEX — The state plans to keep traffic flowing with a temporary bridge while crews work to replace the Causeway span carrying Route 133 over the Essex River.
The project, expected to begin in next summer, will be a "footprint replacement," meaning the new bridge will retain the same dimensions and style as the current structure. Around $4.5 million of state money has been reserved for construction.
John Fallon of the Highway Division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been selected as the project manager. He was unavailable to comment for this story.
Back in May 2018, MassDOT tended to a critical crack in the bridge's support beam. Crews narrowed the two-lane highway down to one lane and installed a temporary traffic light while repairs were ongoing. As a result, traffic on Route 133, also Essex's Main Street, slowed to a crawl. This was a cause for concern for the town's first responders who had to respond to emergencies on the other side of the bridge from the police and fire station as there is no suitable detour around the Causeway.
Last week, selectmen reviewed the project's most recent design plans. Those plans include the layout for a temporary road to be built directly next to the south side of the bridge. The public will be able to comment on the designs at an open hearing to be held in the spring, according to Kristen Pennucci of MassDOT's Communications Office. No specific date for the hearing has been selected.
Project managers are also expected to have a closed-door meeting with members of the town's water and sewer department later this month to discuss what to do with the utility pipes underneath the bridge.
"This particular bridge has reached the end of its service life," said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki. "The plan MassDOT has laid out seems to be on schedule, and the department has been good at communicating their progress and asking for input from the town."
