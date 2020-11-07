BOSTON — The MBTA will start enforcing a mandate that almost all passengers wear face coverings while riding public transit, imposing fines of up to $300 on anyone on trains, buses and ferries who does not follow Gov. Charlie Baker's updated executive order.
T officials announced Friday, the day that the expanded order took effect, that riders can now face punishment for failing to wear a mask or face covering on board, a reversal from the agency's position earlier this year that a previous mask order could not be firmly enforced.
Under Baker's updated order, all residents older than 5 are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering over both their mouth and nose when in public, including on public transit. Individuals with relevant medical conditions are exempt, but all others are required to comply.
Transit Police are now authorized to enforce the order on MBTA vehicles and in stations, empowered to issue civil fines up to $300 per violation, T officials said.
The agency told employees to inform any commuters not wearing masks of the updated order. If riders do not comply at that point, employees will inform the T's Operations Control Center, "who will report and coordinate next steps with Transit Police," the MBTA said.
###