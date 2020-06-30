BOSTON (AP) — For the first time in months, Massachusetts reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic fell from 8,095 to 8,054.
Public health officials said the drop in the number of deaths was due to "ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports."
There were 114 newly confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Tuesday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to nearly 108,900 in Massachusetts.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 733, down from 762 reported Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 120, down from the 138 reported Monday.
Patients requiring intubation fell from 79 on Monday to 63 reported Tuesday.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 last Wednesday; 2,225 residents have been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Monday; 525 people had been tested as of June 24. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday; 260 residents tested.
Manchester: 20 last Wednesday, 290 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 14 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday at Beverly Hospital, down from 21 on Monday. None of those patients, two less than Monday, were in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital on Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.