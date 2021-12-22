ROCKPORT — This winter’s 25th anniversary Rockport New Year’s Eve event has been canceled, a programming victim of the latest surge of COVID-19 to hit Cape Ann.
The RNYE board of directors met Monday night and made the decision to cancel the event not only because the case counts are rising rapidly in Rockport and across Massachusetts, but they are expected to go even higher.
“The Rockport New Year’s Eve Board of Directors is gravely concerned about the safety of a large indoor event at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, RNYE is regretfully canceling Rockport New Year’s Eve 2021,” the board announced in a prepared statement.
As of Monday, there were 91 actives of COVID-19 among Rockport’s residents, up from 90 on Dec. 13, 78 on Dec. 1, 30 on Nov. 22 and 6 on Nov. 1.
As many as 2,500 people have taken part in the New Year’s Eve events and concerts during the course of the evening, though attendance varies from year to year based on weather. In 2019, the last year the event was held, 40 performers gave roughly 80 performances across 18 venues.
The organization RNYE Inc. is an all-volunteer non-profit corporation, recognized by the IRS as a 501©(3).
In the wake of the cancellation, RNYE will offer refunds to all who have bought admittance buttons.
And for those able to, the RNYE is appreciative of those who donate the cost of their button purchases to defray this year’s unrecoverable expenses and help support the event next year.
People who have purchased buttons online will be contacted by email. People who have purchased buttons at stores or other places, may contact RNYE by email at info@rockportnye.org or by phone at 978-309-9743.
The mission of Rockport New Year’s Eve is to broaden and deepen the public’s appreciation for the performing, literary, and visual arts through innovative, diverse and high-quality programs that offer the community a shared cultural experience that is accessible and affordable.
