ROCKPORT — Work to renovate the Halibut Point State Park parking lot has begun, and the area will be closed off to the public through Friday, May 28.
Guests are still welcome to visit the park though they will need to find new places to park their cars.
Construction vehicles will be routinely entering and exiting the parking lot during this time. This along with increased street parking may cause some traffic issues on Gott Avenue and Granite Street, Route 127, until the lot is reopened.
Police details will be on site as needed, and traffic patterns will be clearly marked for those driving through the area.
The new parking will increase the number of spots from 69 to 90, four of which will be handicapped-parking. Two separate paths will be implemented for one-way entrance and exit of Gott Avenue, and a pedestrian walkway will be installed down the middle of the lot for safe traversal.
This parking lot project marks one of the final renovations in the Department of Conservation and Recreation's multi-million dollar effort to revitalize Halibut Point. So far, the state agency has redesigned the visitor's center and re-landscaped the park's lawns and main trail. The project is being paid for through DCR capital funds. Back in January 2020, the DCR also received $100,000 in grant funding for new interpretive signage around the park.
