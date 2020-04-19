ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Reservation proved to be a popular place Sunday, despite the main parking lot being closed.
The lack of parking didn't stop a number of people from visiting the reservation, leaving their cars on Granite Street near the park's Gott Avenue entrance. Many were ticketed by Rockport police. Parking is prohibited on that section of Granite Street.
The park is open to walk-ins. However, all programs, even the "self-guided" opportunities, have been cancelled though May 4.
Restroom facilities also are closed and the dog waste buckets and trash cans have had to be taken away for carry-in, carry-out only.
