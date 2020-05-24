MANCHESTER — There are no contested races on the ballot in this year's town election.
The ballot is as follows:
Selectman, two for three years each: Ann Harrison and John Round.
Moderator, one-year term: Incumbent Alan Wilson.
Planning Board, two for three years each: Incumbents Mary Foley and Christopher Olney
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee, three-year term: Matthew Harrington.
Library trustee, three-year term: David Shaw.
No names are listed for a two-year term on the Planning Board.
In addition to the specimen ballot, voters will be asked to allow the town to pursue $725,000 worth of real estate purchases and capital improvements to the town's water distribution system. Town officials hope to spend $60,000 for the privately owned, 12-acre "Christian Hill lot" in the West Woods. Once purchased, ownership of the land will be transferred to the Manchester Conservation Commission for preservation.
In addition, the town is planning to replace some aging water pipes. The project in total is estimated to cost more than $1 million, and is expected to be paid for through taxation and the water and sewer enterprise funds over the coming years.
In-person voting for the town election will be held Tuesday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the Memorial Elementary School gymnasium, 43 Lincoln St.
Town Meeting will be held a week prior, on Monday, June 22, outdoors on the Manchester Essex Regional High School football field, 36 Lincoln St. A time has yet to be scheduled.
