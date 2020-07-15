BOSTON (AP) — There will be no Swan Boat rides in the Boston Public Garden this summer for the first time in nearly a century and a half.
The Paget family, which has run the iconic Boston tradition since 1877, said on its website that under current coronavirus safety guidelines, it is impossible to offer the rides this summer.
"Our business is a small and intimate environment that brings people together in a memorable way," the family said. "As a result, we face some unique challenges in our operation that make it diffuclt to assure the level of safety we are committed to providing."