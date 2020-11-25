No Thanksgiving flower sales at Grant Circle

Gloucester’s “Flower Lady” will not be at her stand at Grant Circle for Thanksgiving.
Joan Bediz, who has been a Grant Circle summer institution for more than 40 years, wants her customers to stay safe during the coronavirusand won't be selling flowers there Thursday.
She said the gesture is an attempt to keep everyone safer from the pandemic and is one of the few Thanksgivings in 43 years she hasn't sold flowers at Grant Circle.
"I miss my wonderful customers and look forward to seeing them again in the spring," Bediz said.