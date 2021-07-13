NOAA report to detail flood trends

Sea rise flooding along U.S. coastlines, tellingly reflected in what researchers now call high-tide flooding, continues to increase in frequency, scope and the danger it presents to coastal communities.
On Wednesday, NOAA will describe the current state of high-tide flooding across the coastal U.S. and detail its trend expectations through April 2022 in its report on the state of high-tide flooding.
The report is expected to reflect the disturbingly stubborn patterns of escalating high-tide flooding — also known as “sunny-day” flooding because it can occur without any evidence of storms — that was described in the agency's 2020 report.
The agency said its National Weather Service continues to issue record numbers of watches and warnings for coastal flooding often with no storm in sight.
“This will become the new normal unless coastal flood mitigation strategies are implemented and enhanced,” NOAA said in last year's report.
In 2019, high-tide flooding in the U.S. occurred more than twice as frequently as it did in 2000 because of unrelenting sea rise — which in 2019 rose a record-setting 1.1 foot above 100-year levels.
High-tide flooding, according to the agency, inflicts particular damage on sub-surface and ground-level infrastructure, often resulting in road closures and other public inconveniences.
But it also has the more daunting potential for disrupting transportation systems, interrupting the product supply chain and impacting sewer systems and water-treatment plants.
Coastal communities, such as Gloucester, along the East and Gulf coasts are particularly susceptible to high-tide flooding, often experiencing high-tide flooding at twice the national rate or more.
The city of Gloucester has been conducting coastal resiliency assessments for more than a decade to identify public assets vulnerable to flooding and storm surge.
Last fall, the city received a $3 million grant from the federal Economic Development Agency to help it build a flood barrier around the Water Pollution Control facility at its low-lying site on Essex Avenue.
“Evidence of rapid increase in sea level rise-related flooding began to emerge about two decades ago,” NOAA said. “This type of coastal flooding will continue to grow in extent, frequency and depth as sea levels continue to rise over the coming years and decades.”
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT