As the winter months make their mark with frigid temperatures often dropping below freezing, some households aren’t able to afford to keep warm.
And even if the heat is on, it is at the cost of foregoing medication, groceries, and even rent.
“That can be really dangerous,” Peggy Hegarty-Steck of Action Inc. said in a video interview with 1623 Studios. “Oftentimes people will use unsafe heating sources like stoves and space heaters and we really don’t want to see people doing that.”
To keep people safe and warm this winter , Action Inc. is once again partnering with MASSCAP, a statewide association of community action agencies, to provide fuel assistance to the community.
“Fuel assistance is a really critical program in helping people who are dealing with low incomes to cover their heating costs,” Joe Diamond of MASSCAP said in the interview.
The non-profit’s fuel assistance program helps more than 3,000 Cape Ann households pay their fuel bills each year. Of these households in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, Hamilton and Wenham, 80% have a child under age 5, a senior, or someone with a disability.
The free, no-cost program will help eligible applicants pay for energy bills through utility payment plans, protection from utility termination, and utility discounts.
This year’s operations, which usually take place at 180 E. Main St,, look different because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“With the COVID, it is a little different,” Action's Director of Energy Advocacy & Benefits Programs Marie Sanviti told the Times. “We are doing all over the phone interviews, which is something that we have never done.”
While it is not up and running quite yet, Sanviti does have plans to offer an online application.
She said that there are many more small businesses on the fuel assistance program's list of 1,300 clients this year.
“We are seeing a lot more because of COVID,” Sanviti said, explaining that requests for assistance may be made until April 30.
Pandemic or not, Sanviti and others at Action Inc. are hopeful that people will reach out to see if they qualify for assistance.
“A lot of people don’t realize that they do qualify,” Hegarty-Steck told 1623 Studios. “A lot of times there are a lot of myths about who is eligible for these services.”
She explained that one in three families in Cape Ann are eligible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And even if you aren’t eligible for fuel assistance, Action Inc. is sure that its can connect applicants with the right services.
"It is worth for them to come down because there are so many other programs that are popping up," Sanviti said. "We can direct them to all kinds of help."
Those interested in applying for fuel assistance may call 978-281-3900 for more information.
