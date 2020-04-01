BEVERLY — A local nonprofit that helps families experiencing homelessness is running an “emergency fundraiser” to deal with the coronavarius pandemic.
Family Promise North Shore Boston is asking for donations to help the organization “endure through the spring and summer months” after being forced to postpone its largest fundraiser to October.
The appeal raised almost half of the organization’s goal of $57,000 in the first 48 hours, according to Executive Director Rachel Hand. The effort has been boosted by a $10,000 matching donation from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, she said.
“The response has been so phenomenal,” Hand said. “It just shows the support on the North Shore and how much people care about what we do.”
Family Promise operates a “rotational shelter” on Cape Ann and the North Shore, with volunteers helping to set up host sites at local churches to provide sleeping quarters and warm meals for up to four families at a time.
The organization has had to suspend all volunteer activity and its rotational system during the pandemic, so families are being housed at one location in the meantime, Hand said.
Family Promise is continuing to provide guidance and case management by phone for people in need through its new Shelter and Housing Navigation Program, Hand said.
Taste the Promise, the fund-raiser that was set to take place on May 6, has been moved to Oct. 7. The event brings in more than 25% of the organization’s annual budget. Tickets can be purchased at www.familypromisensb.org.
Donations to the Emergency Coronavirus Relief Fundraiser can be made by visiting www.fpgives.org and entering Family Promise North Shore Boston into the affiliate search.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
