The nor'easter had dumped about 5 inches of heavy, wet snow by 10 a.m. Tuesday across Cape Ann.
Schools are closed for the day and a parking ban is in effect until 2 p.m. in Gloucester. Trash and recycling collection is also delayed by one day.
A number of businesses were still open Tuesday morning, but some were experiencing issues due to the storm. The Open Door, on Emerson Avenue, had initially canceled all programs for the morning, but in an update shortly before 10 a.m. said the building would remain closed for the rest of the day.
The snow is expected to turn to rain later this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. NWS weather spotters had reported about 5 inches of snow in Gloucester and Manchester by 9:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.